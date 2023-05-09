(KTXL) — Red Hawk Resort and Casino opened a 156-room hotel in El Dorado County this week, offering guests a place to stay that is closer to the gaming floor and the center’s new Apex entertainment center.

“This expansion project is the result of our commitment to providing our guests with a premium experience while also supporting our local community,” Bryan deLugo, President and CEO of Red Hawk Resort and Casino said in a statement.

•Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our tribal leadership and the broader community as we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

The hotel features rooms that range in size from 440 to 900 square feet, with floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, according to Red Hawk.

The resort added that the hotel contains a fitness center and an outdoor terrace with a pool, although this feature will be available only during the warmer months.

“We are proud to see our casino continue to grow and evolve with the opening of the Apex and the hotel, both which provide new opportunities for our guests and supports economic development in our community,” said Regina Cuellar, Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Chairwoman.

The new hotel comes on the heels of the opening of the Apex, an entertainment center at the resort complex that opened in early 2023 and has a go-kart track, a bowling alley, golf simulators, a virtual reality arcade and a sports bar.