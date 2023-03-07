(KTXL) — After multiple winter storms have piled up more than a dozen feet of snow across the Sierra and the foothills, authorities are warning residents to take measures to prevent buildings from collapsing.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said that in lower elevations, like Pollack Pines, the moisture content in the snow is very high and is increasing the weight of the snow.

As an atmospheric river is expected to push the snow level above the foothills and bring increased rainfall the fire protection district is imploring communities to begin clearing their rooftops before the coming storm begins.

“Residents and business owners should assess snow conditions on their buildings and take necessary measures to prevent collapse and other snow-related issues such as blocked mechanical equipment, roof leaks due to ice dams, and even carbon monoxide poisoning due to blocked vents,” the fire protection district wrote in a news release.

El Dorado County homes built before 1982 could be at the greatest risk as the county adopted a new roof design standard that addressed snow loads.

Those concerned with the condition of their building should look for signs of:

– Sagging ceiling tiles or boards, ceiling boards falling out of the ceiling grid, and/or sagging sprinkler lines and sprinkler heads

– Sprinkler heads deflecting below suspended ceilings

– Popping, cracking, and creaking noises

– Sagging roof members, including metal decking or plywood sheathing

– Bowing truss bottom chords or web members

– Doors and/or windows that can no longer be opened or closed

– Cracked or split wood members

– Cracks in walls or masonry

– Severe roof leaks

– Excessive accumulation of water at non-drainage locations on low-slope roofs

Vents and chimneys should also be kept clear as much as possible to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide build-up. Large amounts of snow can also cause chimneys to shift and crumble or fall.