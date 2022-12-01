SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — South Lake Tahoe has seen an uptick in snow blower thefts, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the thieves have been working in pairs when stealing the snow blowers and using pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles that have attached trailers. Bolt cutters are being used to cut the locks in order to gain access to the snow blowers.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that while colder weather approaches to keep snow blowers in garages and out of sight when possible.

If you see any suspicious activity, call Detective Peek at (530) 903-6133.