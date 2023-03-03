(KTXL) — Two men who ran out of food and were snowed in were rescued in El Dorado County Thursday by a search and rescue unit.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, the search and rescue unit from El Dorado County saved an 84-year-old and 32-year-old in Somerset, according to the CHP.

The search and rescue team reached the two men by using a snowmobile and an ATV with tracks. When they reached the two men, the CHP said one of them was in need of medical attention and was unable to ride out on their vehicles.

After landing nearby, the CHP helicopter flew both men to Placerville Airport where medical personnel were waiting to transport them.

Also on Thursday, the CHP located a 61-year-old man who was snowed in, without electricity and nearly out of firewood for heating.

When the helicopter arrived at the remote location, a crew found the man with his two dogs, and offered to fly the man out with one dog and return to get the second dog out.

According to the CHP, the man didn’t want to leave one of his dogs for a short period of time. After the man refused to leave, officials chopped up ⅛ chord of firewood and stacked it in an area that was accessible.

As another series of storms approaches California, the CHP urges the public to take steps to prepare for the inclement weather such as checking your tires or chopping extra firewood.