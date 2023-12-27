(FOX40.COM) — A family recently found a bit more closure with the loss of a loved one after the Placer County Sheriff’s made developments in a 52-year-old cold case.

Since 1986, the skull of an unknown woman has been sitting in storage at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office that investigators believed was that of Donna Lass.

Lass was reported missing to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department in 1971 and following an extensive investigation had to deem the case unsolved.

In 1986, a skull was found off Highway 29 near Interstate 80 with no other evidence found nearby.

Due to forensic technologies not being advanced enough to provide an identification of the skull, it was placed in storage at the county coroner’s office.

In 2023, the skull was sent to the California Department of Justice by a cold case team formed by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

The DOJ’s forensics team was able to match the skull’s DNA with that of a member of Lass’s family obtained during the original missing persons case by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

“We are extremely grateful that this team effort was able to bring closure to the Lass family and are hopeful that cold case detectives can continue to make advances in these cases,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

With this most recent development, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is reopening the case and is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.