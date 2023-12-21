(FOX40.COM) — The City of South Lake Tahoe has picked its top 10 finalists for its inaugural “Name a Snowplow Contest” with some very creative names among the entries.

More than two dozen names were submitted for the naming contest and nearly 1,200 people placed their vote for their favorite snowplow name.

Some honorable mentions include Clark Blizzwald, Taylor Drift, Snow Force One, Catch My Drift and Luke Snowwalker.

The unquestionable winner of the contest though was The Big LePlowski, securing 42.55% of the votes with 508 and votes.

The name is in reference to the late 90s movie ‘The Big Lebowski’ which has become a cult classic.

The remaining finalists include:

• Plowy McPlowface

• Scoop Dog

• Snowbi Wan Kenobi

• Darth Blader

• Sled Zeppelin

• Clearopathra

• Sleetwood Mac

• Austin Plowers

• Snowbacca

Decals of the winning names will be placed on the snow plows for the 2023-24 season.