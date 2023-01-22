(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports of burglaries that occurred in garages in El Dorado Hills a few weeks ago. Many people stated that their detached garages were burglarized.

The sheriff’s office said that one garage had a lot of toys stolen.

According to the sheriff’s department, while detectives were pursuing their leads, they received a call from a victim stating that their daughter saw her stolen toys on social media.

The sheriff’s department said that a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom unknowingly bought the toys from the suspect and proceeded to post the toys on their social media platforms.

After visiting the store, detectives confirmed that they were the stolen toys, collected them and returned them to their owner.