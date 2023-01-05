(KTXL) — A body recovered from the South Fork of the American River on Wednesday has been identified as a man that was a suspect in a crime that occurred in December, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, allegedly attacked two men in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Gordon had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said that the two men were transported to area hospitals for treatment and that a warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said that Gordon’s family has been notified and that officials are investigating the cause of his death.