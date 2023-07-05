(KTXL) — A person was allegedly found in possession of a firearm while at a middle school campus in the community of Cool, California, on Wednesday, According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said that a deputy responded to a call about a “suspicious subject” at Northside Middle School.

The deputy that responded made contact with the person and found a firearm in their possession with scratched-off serial numbers, the sheriff’s office said.

A picture shared by the agency shows a patrol car several feet away from what appear to be campus buildings, with a firearm, a black backpack and other belongings on the hood.

The person was arrested and taken to the El Dorado County jail.

“Thanks to the community for calling in suspicious subjects,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Northside Middle School’s last day of the school year was June 2.