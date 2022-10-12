PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole thousands of dollars worth of Apple Air Pods from a Placerville store in late September.

The sheriff’s office said the theft happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at a Walmart.

The theft was captured on surveillance video. One of the men was seen prying open the door to get access to the headphones.

According to the sheriff’s office, the headphones were then placed into an ice chest.

The sheriff’s office said the two men walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.

They are asking for help in identifying the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lopez at 530-642-4715.