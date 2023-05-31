(KTXL) — Several children were hospitalized after being injured in a traffic collision in Pollock Pines on Wednesday morning, according to the El Dorado Fire Protection District.

At around 10:42 a.m., reports came in that several “elementary school-aged” children were injured when a man driving an appliance truck struck them, the district said.

Officers with CHP Placerville said the children were crossing the street in the crosswalk along Pony Express Trail when they were hit.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators. Officers said the man did not appear to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area near Pony Express Trail and Willow Street in Pollock Pines as first responders work to clear the scene.

Two children were sent to nearby hospitals and three were sent to Sacramento hospitals, the district said. The conditions of the children are unknown.

Parents looking to pick up their children are being asked to park at the Safeway in the Pines Shopping Center and speak with the deputy on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.