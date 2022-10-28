EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides.

The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday.

The first female was in the area of the Blackstone subdivision of El Dorado Hills and the second female was in the area of Green Valley Road and La Crescenta Drive in Cameron park.

Both females described the man’s vehicle as a white van/SUV.

The two bus stops are approximately 9.5 miles apart from each other.