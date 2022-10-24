EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 50 Sunday after a driver drove the wrong way on the road, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said.

The fire department said around 8 p.m., crews responded to a report of an accident involving a “wrong-way driver.”

According to the fire department, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A second person was treated at the scene and then released.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said the Placerville division of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.