(KTXL) — A person was found dead in a burning vehicle along US Highway 50 in El Dorado County on Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.

Units with the fire protection district arrived at eastbound US 50 near the Mountain View Mobile Manor in Placerville following reports of a vehicle accident with fire.

Crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and were able to extinguish the fire.

While knocking down the flames, firefighters noticed a person of unknown gender and age inside of the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol Placerville station is handling the investigation of single-vehicle collision and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Coroner is working to determine the identity of the victim.