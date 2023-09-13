(FOX40.COM) — A vacant restaurant building is likely a ‘total loss’ following a fire early Wednesday morning, the El Dorado County Fire Protection said.

According to the agency, crews responded to the fire near Pony Express Trail and Forebay Road around 2:30 a.m.

The fire department said no injuries were reported and that no wildland was threatened by the fire.

The agency said that the “prior condition of the building and extensive fire damage” meant the building was unlikely to be usable in the future.