(FOX40.COM) — A vehicle and vegetation fire along Highway 50 in El Dorado County impacted traffic on the westbound lanes Monday afternoon, according to the El Dorado Hills Fire Dept. and the California Highway Patrol.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. just west of Bass Lake Road, the agencies said.

In a social media post, the CHP’s Placerville office said it was a “major crash and fire,” and for drivers to expect long delays while multiple lanes were blocked.

Cameras from Caltrans showed traffic was slowed down in both directions.

In an update issued at 6:15 p.m., the fire dept. said forward progress was stopped on the vegetation fire and that multiple agencies responded. CAL Fire said before the fire’s halt it reached 2-3 acres.