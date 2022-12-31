(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River.

The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the South Fork rise halfway up bridge supports, submerges fences, rushes through gates and attempts to uproot trees.

Further down river, at the confluence of the north fork and south fork in the Auburn State Recreation Area, the bridge supports for Highway 49 are buffeted by fast flowing water.

The North Fork of the American River also has risen is speed and height with the recent rainfall as it passes under Foresthill Bridge.

The fire protection district urged that people do not enter these waterways for any reason as they can be deadly.