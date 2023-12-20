(FOX40.COM) — Federal agents arrested a 31-year-old Caltrans employee in connection to possession of a firearm in El Dorado County, according to officials.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 16, a vehicle belonging to a wanted man was spotted in Meyers, about 7 miles south of South Lake Tahoe.

Sacramento’s FBI office had flagged the vehicle and the “associated subject,” who was considered to be an armed and dangerous felon and had an active no bail warrant for his arrest.

Deputies searched and located the suspected vehicle in the Caltrans Maintenance Station parking lot off Highway 89 in Meyers, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were told by Caltrans management that the man was in a dorm room on the second story of a Caltrans facility.

A spokesperson with Caltrans District 3 told FOX40 the 31-year-old man worked as a part-time maintenance employee with the agency.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the man was detained without incident.

The suspect was booked into the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe and is being held without bail.