(KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a woman died on July 4 after falling over the edge at Eagle Falls.

Deputies received a report that a woman had gone over the edge just before 3 p.m. and could no longer be seen.

The sheriff’s office and other agencies responded to the area and found the woman in a pool of water near the Vikingsholm walking path.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to investigators, foul play is not suspected.