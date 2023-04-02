(KTXL) — The El Dorado Fire County Protection District took a moment to remind the public of a few safety guidelines for generators.

The fire department said crews quickly extinguished a fire on the outside of a residence on Northridge Drive in Placerville around 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the fire department, several cats were inside the building but no one was harmed.

Fire officials said the fire was caused “by a portable generator’s hot exhaust against a combustible exterior wall” after just 20 minutes.

In a Facebook post about the fire, fire department reminded the public of some safety guidelines for using generators:

– Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet from the house,

– Direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and other buildings that people could enter.

– Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or on the porch. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of carbon monoxide (CO).

– Check that the portable generators have proper maintenance, and read and follow the labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

– When purchasing a portable generator, look for a generator equipped with a safety feature to shut off automatically when high CO concentrations are present around the generator. Some of these models may have reduced emissions as well.