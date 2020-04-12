El Dorado Hills community unites to supply hospitals countrywide with equipment

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado Hills community is coming together to help hospital employees fight the coronavirus. Volunteers with the Hospital Alliance Association gathered at the Rolling Hills Christian Church Saturday.

It’s a mission Rick Parker discovered 27 years ago when tragedy hit his own family.

“My brother-in-law died of a hospital infection and it changed the lives of our family forever,” Parker told FOX40.

Parker founded the Hospital Alliance Association to assist local health care facilities with their medical needs. And now, the group’s contributions are needed more than ever as hospital workers scramble to find much needed personal protective equipment.

“The hospital employees are wearing garbage bags. They’re wearing face masks that are two to three weeks old that are worn out,” said Parker. “We don’t have enough for all the employees.”

The nonprofit is answering the call by making masks and face shields for hospitals across the country.

“As someone whose parent works in the health care profession and someone who eventually wants to go in there, it’s important for me to protect the people who protect us,” said El Dorado Hills volunteer Ben Yoder.

People from El Dorado Hills and beyond are volunteering their time at the church to help those on the front lines.

“It’s huge to be able to jump in with a cause like this and take care of the people who keep us healthy,” said Yoder.

And for students like Nick Mountain, what better way to spend some extra downtime than by giving back.

“You gotta get out in your community,” said Mountain.

A community uniting in the face of uncertainty to offer a defensive shield will keep more families coming home, Parker says.

“To all these volunteers from this community to come here to help save the lives of the hospital employees is just amazing,” said Parker.

Last weekend, volunteers made about 4,200 masks. They were donated to 19 different hospitals, including two in Guam.