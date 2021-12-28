El Dorado Hills rallies behind Ian Book for his NFL debut

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the NCAA, the odds of a college football player making it to the NFL are less than 2%.

Even fewer get the opportunity to be a starting quarterback in prime time.

“I was having fun. I wanted to go out there and bring energy,” said New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book.

“I thought I could have played a little bit faster, you know,” Book continued. “Obviously, doing some thinking from the first time being out there. You just learn so much from actually getting, from playing.”

Book’s NFL debut wasn’t perfect, but keep in mind, the Saints were dealing with a depleted roster due to COVID-19.

The Oak Ridge High School alumnus threw two interceptions, including a pick six on the Saints opening drive. He was sacked eight times in New Orleans’ 20-3 loss on Monday night football.

“So much to improve on, excited to just get better,” Book said. “Once you’re out there playing, it’s like man, I’ve learned a lot already. So that’s a pretty cool feeling, I’m excited about that.”

Regardless of the outcome of Monday night, Book has the entire community of El Dorado Hills supporting him.

“Kind of cool thing, you know, to watch a kid grow up here in our community and live out his dream, do what he’s wanted to do since he was a little boy. It’s a lot of fun.,” said former Oak Ridge High School head football coach Eric Cavaliere.

Ron Martin, another one of Book’s former coaches and his best friend’s dad, was so excited about Book’s big debut he decided to host a viewing party at his bar, the El Dorado Saloon and Grill. There wasn’t an empty seat in the house.

“It’s a goal to play in college ball, right, but I think it’s a dream to play in the NFL,” Martin said. “So here it is now, we get to watch somebody perform in his dream.”

The next time the Saints play will be in the new year.