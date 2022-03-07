FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The head coach of a Fresno County girls soccer team said her players were the target of “blatant racism” during a regional championship game in El Dorado Hills over the weekend.

Buchanan High School girls soccer head coach Jasara Gillette said the incident happened while the team was playing Oak Ridge High School in the Division 1 NorCal Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon.

“While we are proud of our girls and the amazing effort, they gave all season, we feel it necessary to address the blatant racism we faced in last night’s Division 1 NorCal Regional Championship at Oak Ridge High School on March 5th, 2022,” Gillette said in a statement.

As the game ended in a 2-2 tie and went into overtime, Gillette said her team headed over to the goal box and began getting ready for a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Gillette said as the third kicker, who is of African American descent, stepped up to take her shot, someone in the opposing team’s stands started to make “monkey noises and gestures” toward her. Video shared with FOX40’s sister station KSEE captures the noises as the player kicks the ball.

“We were tied in PK’s at this point with our players, coaches and fans visibly upset they decided to continue the game with nothing being addressed,” Gilette wrote. “We were at a youth sporting event on the biggest stage in high school sports and we put our faith into those overseeing these events to lead with justice and respect and our young ladies were let down.”

In a statement, a CIF spokesperson responded to the incident, saying in part, “The CIF finds it unacceptable when those attending a game take away from all the hard work the student-athletes have put forth to participate in a championship event.”

The statement went on to say that the administration at both schools have been notified about the incident and are in contact with each other.

“It is our understanding that Oak Ridge High School is investigating to determine which spectator engaged in the inappropriate behavior and will be in communication with the CIF,” the statement said.

Gillette said she doesn’t want the incident to reflect badly on the players on the Oak Ridge team as she felt they displayed good sportsmanship throughout the game. However, she felt her players weren’t able to perform to their full potential because of the heckler’s actions in the stands of the home team.

“Our players were physically and emotionally upset after the incident and were not addressed,” Gillette wrote. “This gave a huge competitive advantage to our opponent and directly influenced the game.”

Oak Ridge went on to win the game 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout.