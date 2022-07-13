EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — Votes counted today by the National Labor Relations Board revealed that employees at a Starbucks store in El Dorado Hills chose to reject unionization efforts.

Employees voted 2-7 against joining Workers United, the union organizing most Starbucks locations in the United States.

No votes were challenged by either side during the vote count, which was held over Zoom.

This vote brings the total number of Starbucks locations in California that have rejected unionization to eight. Nine locations have voted to unionize.

Thirty locations of the Seattle-based coffee chain across the state have petitioned to unionize since January when unionization efforts at three stores in Buffalo, New York kicked off a wave of organizing efforts across the country.

In May, two locations in Santa Cruz became the first in California to unionize. Employees at a Starbucks store on Mission Street voted 15 – 2 in favor of joining the Workers United labor union. Workers at a location on Ocean Street 13 – 1 also voted in favor of joining the same union.

A Starbucks location in Roseville had petitioned to unionize in February but the petition was withdrawn in April. In June Workers United filed a charge with the NLRB alleging unfair labor practices at a number of Starbucks stores in California, including a Roseville location. In June the NLRB asked a federal court to order Starbucks to stop interfering with unionization efforts at its U.S. stores.

Official National Labor Relations Board documents from several unionization efforts show that full-time and part-time baristas, shift supervisors, and assistant store managers at relevant locations are eligible to vote and join the union. Store managers, office clericals, guards and supervisors are excluded from the process, according to NLRB documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.