(KTXL) — On Wednesday, El Dorado County, Placer County and three other public entities filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric due to damages from the Mosquito Fire.

According to news releases from El Dorado and Placer counties, the lawsuit co-plaintiffs are the El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District.

The news release states that the lawsuit alleges PG&E’s equipment caused the Mosquito Fire which in turn caused “significant damages to public and natural resources in El Dorado and Placer counties.”

Both El Dorado County and Placer County shared a statement saying that “the lawsuit seeks to hold PG&E accountable and to help our community rebuild after this devastating fire.”

According to CAL FIRE, the Mosquito Fire started on Sept. 6, 2022, near Mosquito Road and OxBow Reservoir. The fire then burned 76,788 acres and was fully contained on Oct. 27, 2022.