El Dorado residents worried about potential noise from Capital Connector project

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) – Planning officials in El Dorado City will air their concerns Wednesday regarding the proposed Capital Southeast Connector Expressway.

The Capital Southeast Connector is a 34-mile route from Elk Grove to El Dorado Hills that bypasses downtown Sacramento.

It’s expected to reduce freeway congestion and promote economic development along its path.

Conceived 20 years ago, one phase will include a widened White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills near Highway 50.

Neighbors on the stretch formed a subcommittee of the El Dorado Area Planning Advisory Committee and conducted a study showing that homes near the connector don’t have sufficient sound barriers.

The report says the original sound studies, done by the Joint Powers Authority heading the project, did not take into account that massive development in the area will increase traffic.

Many committee members live in the half-dozen neighborhoods along the connector and presented their report a few weeks ago.

“Something should or must be done about the noise levels on the road as they exist now,” said John Raslear, Co-chair of the El Dorado Hills APAC.

Sound walls where they exist were not designed for a four-lane high-speed thoroughfare. A retired transportation engineer on the committee expects new findings will show the need for higher sound walls on the project.

“Pretty sure you’re going to see those noise levels consistently jump up and the walls would be warranted and homeowners would be impacted,” said subcommittee member Jeff Lewis.

One of the recommendations is for sound barriers to be put up before the roadwork is done.

“To find money now to have this done rather than wait until the price increases with time,” Raslear explained.

The JPA will be taking those suggestions at Wednesday’s meeting.

The half-billion dollar project is being done in phases, but is still 15 to 20 years from completion.