Elder abuse search warrant yields stolen armchair, saddle

A stolen armchair and saddle, as well as an illegally-modified rifle seized in the search. (Courtesy: Yolo County Sheriff’s Office)

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested after an illegally-modified rifle, stolen armchair and saddle were recovered by deputies carrying-out a search warrant Aug. 31.

Victoria Ochoa, 45, was arrested after deputies found several items relating to an elder abuse investigation, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Jewelry, the victim’s credit card, signed checks and antique collectables were among the other stolen items found inside the home on Tiburon Way in Plumas Lake.

Deputies found a modified rifle in the bedroom of the searched home. Ochoa’s husband is a convicted felon and may not possess any kind of firearm. The husband was not at the home during the search.

Ochoa was arrested for possessing the illegal short-barrel rifle and was transported to the Yuba County Jail.

The stolen items will be returned to the victim, deputies said.

The elder abuse investigation is ongoing.