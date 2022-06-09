GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department arrested two men and three juveniles for suspected elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy after firing at people with a paintball gun from a vehicle, according to police.

Police said they received multiple calls at 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday from people walking throughout Galt that a vehicle was firing paintball guns at people.

When officers arrived on scene they said that they located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Walnut Ave and Elk Hills Drive with five occupants inside.

Three victims were intentionally shot with paintballs and one of them was an elderly man who self-transported himself to a hospital for further medical treatment, according to police.

Two of the shooters, Frank Plascencia, 18 and Yair Contreras,18, both of Lodi were sent to the Sacramento County Jail, according to police.

The three juveniles were transported to the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, according to police.