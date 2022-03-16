STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton couple in their 70s is speaking out after thousands of dollars in jewelry were taken from them in a violent robbery.

“It just makes me very angry, very, very angry,” said Betty Garcia, co-owner of the jewelry store.

Betty and Guillermo Garcia have owned their downtown Stockton jewelry shop for 32 years.

“We are 76 and we’re still working,” Guillermo Garcia said.

After a couple of break-ins, they decided to take some of their more expensive jewelry home. While unloading their car, a man with a gun swooped in, grabbed the case containing the jewelry and ran away.

“In three seconds, it was like a nightmare,” Betty Garcia said.

Guillermo Garcia tried to stop the thief and got pistol-whipped.

“They cut his face up with a gun. They hit him with a gun,” Betty Garcia said.

It all happened on Jan. 25 in the Lincoln Village area of Stockton.

“Our detectives have been working on this case, but so far, no leads,” said Officer Joe Silva. “No tips have been coming into the police department. So they wanted us to release that video today on our social media.”

Aside from the emotional and physical scars, the loss of $300,000 worth of jewelry is a major setback for the couple.

“The thing is, they got us. I know we’re not going to get anything back. I mean, it’s gone,” Betty Garcia said.

At the store, they take many precautions. The store stays locked. Customers have to get buzzed in. They’ve also added many surveillance cameras there and at their home.

The Garcias now have to work even harder during their golden years to recoup their losses.

“We stand here eight hours a day, selling batteries, trying to make a sale. At this age, we should be retired,” Betty Garcia said.

They said, from past experience, insurance is little help.

“They wanted to give us peanuts,” Betty Garcia said.

The Garcias wish thieves would understand the devastating impact a crime such as that leaves behind.

“They will one day get as old as we are, and they’ll be vulnerable also. So, let’s fix this before something happens. Next time, they’re going to kill the jeweler,” Betty Garcia said.

The robber is described as a man in his mid-20s. Silva said he would like people to take a good look at the thief’s car. It has damage to the rear door on the driver’s side.

“Someone out there knows who this person is. They’re going to recognize the vehicle. They’re going to recognize the suspect,” Silva said.

“I want them caught. I want justice,” Betty Garcia said.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.