Elderly woman suffers cardiac episode after 2 people throw eggs at her in Woodland park

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had “a major cardiac episode” Sunday afternoon after she told police two people threw eggs at her at a Woodland park.

Woodland police said a 74-year-old woman called 911 and told dispatchers she yelled at two people for riding motorized scooters through Campbell Park. The woman said they responded by throwing eggs at her, and then they left the park.

When an officer got to the area, the elderly woman said she was not feeling well and collapsed.

“Unbeknownst to the officer, she was suffering a major cardiac episode,” the police department wrote Friday in a social media post.

Officers performed CPR and used a defibrillator until fire and medical personnel got to the scene. Police said the woman was already improving before she was taken to a nearby hospital and transferred to a cardiac intensive care unit.

Woodland police said as of Friday, “the extent of the damage caused from her cardiac episode is unknown and her recovery is still uncertain.”

Investigators are still looking for the two people who egged the woman. They could not provide any information about their identities.

If anyone has information that can help lead to their arrest, they should call 530-666-2411.