Elected officials, California renters hosting ‘Leave No Renter Behind’ webinar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Keep Families Housed Coalition is hosting a webinar Wednesday at noon to urge elected officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom to take action to protect Californians from mass evictions.

The group says mothers and people of color are especially impacted by such evictions.

Newsom previously approved a rent relief program that began in March, but many argue thousands of Californians have been forced out despite the protections.

The group says over 500 people in the Bay Area have been evicted from their homes during the pandemic.

Wednesday’s Leave No Renter Behind public town hall will discuss solutions and call on leaders to take action.