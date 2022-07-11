AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Electra Fire is at 85% containment and burned 4,478 acres according to an incident update report from CAL FIRE.

The fire, which started July 4 around 3:44 p.m., still threatens around 452 structures though none have yet been damaged or destroyed.

CAL FIRE said they expect to have the fire fully contained by July 16, 2 days sooner than the department previously estimated.

Residents in the area took shelter in a PG&E powerhouse building on July 5 but needed to be rescued hours later as flames grew close to the building.

Two dogs that had been following around crews battling the flames were recused last week. The dogs were later taken away by animal control and later reunited with their owners.