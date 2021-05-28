Electronic device starts fire in Elk Grove living room, injures boy

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A boy was injured when officials say an electronic device caught fire Friday at an Elk Grove home.

According to Cosumnes Fire Deputy Chief Dan Quiggle, firefighters responded to a home on Water Poppy Way near Calvine Road around 10:45 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a child had been injured in a fire.

When they got to the scene, Quiggle said firefighters found the blaze in the home’s living room and the child with minor electrical injuries.

He was taken to UC Davis Medical and at last report was in “good condition,” according to Quiggle.

According to the fire department, firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the living room and extinguished them within 10 minutes.

Fire officials learned the fire may have been caused by an electronic device the boy was either using or had nearby, Quiggle said. The investigation is ongoing.

“It’s definitely unusual for us to see a fire that was caused by an electrical device when someone’s using it or in its vicinity,” the deputy chief told FOX40. “So we’re going to do a thorough investigation to determine what the cause was, interview the witnesses, folks that were home, interview that injured child to find out what may have caused this.”