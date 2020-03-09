‘Elementary-aged’ child tests positive for COVID-19, Elk Grove school district says

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Unified School District said Monday that an “elementary-aged” child has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Sacramento County Public Health officials confirmed with the district Friday that two members of an Elk Grove family had tested positive for COVID-19, according to EGUSD officials.

District officials say the family’s four children, who are enrolled in two EGUSD schools, were tested for the virus. The district learned of the results Monday.

The elementary-aged child’s test was the only one that came back positive, according to the district.

District officials did not say what school the infected child attends.

The district’s announcement comes after it said schools would be closed through March 13.

Officials said there have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County, including the child whose test came back Monday. One person has recovered from the virus.

District officials will be speaking to the media about the case Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.