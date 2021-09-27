Eligible residents in Yolo County can now get Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eligible residents in Yolo County can now receive a Pfizer booster shot, the county said on Monday.

The county recommends booster shots for residents who have gotten their two doses and are 65 years and older or in a long-term care facility. The booster shot is also recommended for residents between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions.

Some residents outside of the recommended groups can also get a Pfizer booster shot.

“Pfizer boosters are now available, but there is no need for everybody to rush out to get a booster vaccine,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine still protect very well against severe disease, hospitalization and death in most people. We have seen some drop in the protection against hospitalization in older adults over time, which is why we are recommending a booster for those over 65. While booster doses add protection for those already vaccinated, we are continuing our efforts to vaccinate the unvaccinated.”

Booster shots are only available for those who received Pfizer until the other booster shots are authorized and made available.

To see if you are eligible, click or tap here.