Elk Grove 16-year-olds arrested, accused of posting Instagram threats against their school

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of posting threats on social media against their Elk Grove high school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said its Elk Grove Unified School District Resource Team launched an investigation into a post made on Instagram Tuesday threatening Laguna Creek High School.

By Wednesday, investigators said they had identified the people behind the threat as two students, a boy and a girl, both 16 years old.

The sheriff’s office said the teenage boy now faces misdemeanor charges of threatening public officials and public employees to prevent them from performing their duties, as well as making criminal threats.

The girl has been charged with a misdemeanor on suspicion of willfully disturbing any public school or any public-school meeting.

In a separate incident, the Elk Grove Police Department confirmed Sunday evening there had been “threats made on social media regarding Laguna Creek High School.”

By early Monday, the school district released a statement saying, in part, “the local social media posting was traced and a person was identified and contacted. The threat has been deemed not credible by law enforcement.”

“Be mindful that all social media activity leaves a digital signature that can be traced by law enforcement; threats against schools, teachers or students will be investigated and prosecuted,” the sheriff’s office wrote in Wednesday’s release. “We ask parents to monitor and discuss the dangers of misusing social media and encourage responsible social media use with their children.”

The threats come just over a month since two other schools in the Elk Grove Unified School District went on lockdown after reports of a gun on campus. Officials said a gun was not found.

Social media posts have led to numerous lockdowns at Sacramento County schools in recent months.

At Jesuit High School in Carmichael, families were alerted of a photo on Snapchat mentioning an alleged shooting planned at a school with the letters “JHS.” The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI notified the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest at Jupiter High School in Florida. The student arrested claimed he made the threatening post as a joke.