Elk Grove and Wilton Rancheria agree to plans for new casino

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Elk Grove’s mayor and the Wilton Rancheria tribe are ready to move forward with plans for the first casino and resort to be built 15 miles south of Sacramento.

“It was one of my visions when I ran to become mayor was to create entertainment centers,” said Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

After previous plans to build a new mall off of Highway 99 fell through in 2018, a new deal was struck with Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Now, 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games, food vendors and other entertainment are getting ready to be put in for the people of Elk Grove.

“This is a great opportunity to capture those tax dollars right here in our city and make sure we create opportunities for families to enjoy,” Singh-Allen told FOX40.

Yet some local residents, like Tea 18 Genuine Tea Stores manager Brandon Saetang, disagree. He said the casino will bring nothing but trouble to families like his.

“My family is really big gambling and I see what it does to families, and I can’t really support the idea of people gambling their money away,” he explained. “I would much prefer a mall.”

Wilton Rancheria tribal chair Jesus Tarango released a statement that read:

This will be a transformative project that will provide resources to invest in housing, education, and healthcare for our more than 800 members, to preserve our language and culture, and to give back to the community for decades to come. Jesus Tarango, Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chair

Other local businesses FOX40 spoke to off-camera said they were completely unaware they were building a casino and that it should be interesting to see what sort of clientele and commerce it can bring to the city.