ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. Due to this, all adoption fees will be waived over Halloween weekend.

They are open from noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions will end at 5:30 p.m. on both days.