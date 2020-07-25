Elk Grove business owners move karate classes to neighborhood park

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — With fewer and fewer sports options for kids these days, one Elk Grove business has taken things out of the gym to be there for their students.

Ajay’s Karate has been around for almost 40 years but the pandemic has given them a challenge unlike anything else before.

“I’ve been through struggles, of course, but nothing like this,” said karate instructor Mike Ajay. “It’s a new challenge for us but we rise to the occasion. That’s what martial artists do.”

Mike and Lydia Ajay have taken their successful business outside for Karate in the Park after being shut down for a second time because of the pandemic.

“If the restaurants can be outside, if they can serve outside, why can’t we be outside?” Lydia Ajay said.

They hold two classes a night in the park, which is down from their normal five classes per day. But all the elements for the students remain the same.

“We love what we do, we have a passion for what we do and we just want to keep it going however way we can,” Mike Ajay said.

“To take this chance, it shows you how much they care about their students and their families, and just are willing to make it work to have their business survive,” said parent Rhiannon Andrews.

But it’s more than that for the Ajays, who see what they provide as an invaluable lesson in the game of life.

“Because it still allows all students to be able to get that interaction that they drastically need in a time like this when the world is changing and they don’t really know what to expect,” Andrews told FOX40.

If you would like to sign up for their karate in the park program, Ajay’s Karate is offering specials.