Elk Grove community holds vigil for Officer Lenehan

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Family, friends and community leaders honored fallen Elk Grove officer Tyler Lenehan at a vigil Thursday evening.

“Our city is with you all, every single one of us,” Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “If there’s anything, anything you need, we’ve got you. We’re here for all of you.”

Lenahan died last week when a wrong-way driver, suspected of driving drunk, hit him while he was on his way to work. A procession was held on Tuesday from Elk Grove to Rescue, where a public viewing was held.

The vigil was held in Elk Grove.

“Ty epitomized the heart of a servant. When they let him get on a motorcycle and serve on two wheels, it was his dream job,” said an officer from Lenehan’s motorcycle team. “And the fact that he got to do that every day, with a handful of his best friends, it didn’t get better for Ty.”

Another public viewing in Rescue is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.