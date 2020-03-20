Elk Grove council votes against ban on evictions during virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Elk Grove City Council considered a temporary ban on evictions to protect renters impacted by the novel coronavirus Wednesday evening but ultimately voted not to enact it.

Each councillor and the mayor teleconferenced in for the meeting.

“Certainly a lot of adjustments for all of us in these difficult times,” City Manager Jason Behrmann said.

A similar eviction ban has already been put in place in Sacramento and Stockton as thousands have lost their jobs or had their hours slashed because of the virus.

“They decided to not take any action last night,” Behrmann said.

Behrmann said the council voted 4-1 to not enact such a ban, meaning evictions can still happen in Elk Grove.

“It’s sad at a time when we’re being told to stay home that people have to add this to their plate, something else to be concerned about that they may not have a place to stay,” Ibraheem Bangura, an organizer with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, told FOX40. “I think it’s shameful that city council didn’t take more responsibility and leadership and step up in that regard.”

Bangura says the decision was a huge mistake.

“Our President Trump passed a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for all HUD properties. Why are we not even meeting that standard for our local community members?” Bangura said.

Behrmann says that doesn’t mean such a ban would never take place within the city.

“Certainly nobody wants to evict anybody in these times,” Behrmann said. “There’s no definitive decisions that have been made, they just didn’t take action last night. But they definitely want us to keep on top of what’s going on in the community. If there becomes a real need where tenants are feeling the pinch from landlords than we can certainly revisit that issue.”

Bangura said his group will remember how each city council member voted for this coming election night.