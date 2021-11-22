Elk Grove declares ‘Kyle Larson Day’ as NASCAR Cup Series champion comes home

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Monday was a special day for the Elk Grove community as they welcomed back NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson to his hometown, with city officials declaring it Kyle Larson Day.

Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 7, and in turn, the city of Elk Grove and Sonoma Raceway partnered to put on a parade and ceremony to celebrate his big win with fans lining Elk Grove Boulevard and Old Town Plaza at 2 p.m.

Larson and his family made their grand entrance on a yellow Chevrolet Corvette and were greeted by NASCAR fans from the community.

The cup was on full display while city council, school district officials and the owner of the Sonoma Raceway praised Larson on his 10-win season.

Larson is the only NASCAR Cup champion to come out of Elk Grove.

“Thankful to be from Elk Grove,” Larson said.