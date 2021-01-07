Elk Grove family loses home in New Year’s Day fire

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – A family of five is picking up the pieces after losing their home and vehicles to a house fire on New Year’s Day.

That home is where Christian and Ashley Baker planned to raise their three children in Elk Grove before the fire changed their plans.

“Midnight hit, heard a lot of fireworks. Didn’t really think anything of it because it was New Year’s,” Christian Baker told FOX40.

But less than an hour later flames sparked outside their home, catching on their family car and spreading to the house.

Christian Baker knew he had to get everyone out fast.

“By the time we were running out, the flames had jumped to the top of the house right there and that was only within maybe 30 seconds of him coming in,” Ashley Baker explained.

The Bakers and their three kids — a 6-year-old, 5-year-old and 8-month-old — made it out safely as did Gus, the family dog.

“He’s one of the best friends I’ve ever had,” Christian Baker said.

Everyone but their cat, Carrot, made it out of the home.

“Our thoughts were maybe he got out,” Christian Baker said. “We left the sliding glass door open, the front door open, maybe he tried to get out.”

A devastating start to 2021 they didn’t see coming.

But their spirits are slowly being lifted through the outpouring of love and support from the Elk Grove community.

Kindness that’s giving them a glimmer of hope in a dark new year.

“The community has really banned together. It sparked my trust a little bit in humanity, I don’t know about humanity in the world but at least in Elk Grove,” Christian Baker told FOX40.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fireworks are not being ruled out.

The community is raising money to help the Bakers rebuild their lives. Anyone who would like to donate can click or tap here.