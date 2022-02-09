Elk Grove father, son duo go viral on TikTok for raising dementia awareness

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove man and his father are going viral on TikTok for raising awareness about dementia, and people around the world are loving it.

The duo has already tallied over 5 million views on their videos.

Ed Salinger and his son, Dan Salinger, have become a voice for dementia at-home care.

For just over a year, Dan Salinger and his family welcomed Ed Salinger into their home when he began to go through the symptoms of dementia, like short-term memory.

Then Dan Salinger started a TikTok account, first for poetry, then a video of Ed Salinger took off and went viral.

“We had no idea it would get this big,” Dan Salinger told FOX40.

The duo racking up millions of views showing their daily engagements while living with a family member with dementia.

They keep the content mostly light-hearted, but it’s not all easy.

“Behind the scenes is hard,” Dan Salinger explained. “But that’s just the truth of the disease.”

With nearly 6 million people in the U.S. suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Dan Salinger said he’s happy with anything he and his dad can do to help.

“I’ve learned a lot, tone, sounds of voice, turning him back around when he’s confused,” Dan Salinger said. “It’s helped, actually brought us together, camaraderie and attention. It’s just something you live with every day.”

Next March 26 will be Ed Salinger’s 90th birthday and his son put out a TikTok and got back an overwhelming amount of letters in support.

“It’s been amazing, the support,” Dan Salinger said.

To watch the Salinger family’s TikTok videos, tap or click here.