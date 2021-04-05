Elk Grove homicide suspect turns himself in at Sacramento County jail

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man suspected of fatally shooting another man in March turned himself in Monday.

Elk Grove police said 36-year-old Marvin Stephney turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Stephney was identified by investigators as the alleged shooter less than 24 hours after 34-year-old Davon Learson-Shafer was shot and killed the night of March 18.

On that night, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Starfish Way near Laguna Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said Learson-Shafer was lying in the road with gunshot wounds and died despite life-saving attempts by officers and fire personnel.

During their investigation, detectives said they learned that Stephney and Learson-Shafer were arguing before Stephney allegedly drew a firearm and shot at Learson-Shafer.

On March 19, Elk Grove police identified Stephney as an armed and dangerous suspect and provided his photograph and vehicle description to the public to aid in his arrest.

Police said Stephney was booked on homicide charges.