Elk Grove Jimboy’s donates $1 to Ty Lenehan Memorial Fund for each beef taco sold Thursday

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Both Jimboy’s restaurant locations in Elk Grove will be honoring fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan this week by raising money for his memorial fund.

For every ground beef taco sold Thursday at each location, the restaurant chain will donate $1 to the Officer Ty Lenehan Memorial Fund, according to the Elk Grove Police Officers Association.

Jimboy’s customers in Elk Grove who wish to participate in the fundraiser can do so by purchasing ground beef tacos at the following restaurant locations:

Jimboy’s Tacos

8670 Elk Grove Boulevard

Elk Grove, CA 95824

Jimboy’s Tacos

7300 Laguna Boulevard

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Lenehan, a six-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department, was riding his police motorcycle to work during the early morning hours of Jan. 21 when he was struck by a drunk man driving the wrong way on Highway 99.

He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he died, Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright said.

“We grieve for Ty’s family, our law enforcement family, and the Elk Grove community,” Albright said.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Lenehan began his law enforcement career in 2012 with the Citrus Heights Police Department. He then worked for the Galt Police Department before joining Elk Grove’s police force in 2016.

In 2020, Lenehan fulfilled his dream when he became a motor officer, Albright said.

He is survived by his wife and two children, Albright said.

The wrong-way driver, who was identified as Jermaine J. Walton, 31, was arrested after a DUI test showed he was driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

For those who wish to donate directly to the Officer Ty Lenehan Memorial Fund, tap or click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.