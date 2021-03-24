Elk Grove leaders to announce resolution in support of API community

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Mayor and a few lawmakers got together Wednesday to denounce attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community.

The movement has been growing since the shooting the Georgia shooting that killed six Asian Americans.

A new resolution will be announced at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

In 2016, the city announced a proclamation declaring Elk Grove “No Place for Hate.”

With the growing attacks on Asian Americans, city leaders and local lawmakers say it’s time to condemn and combat hate violence, racism, xenophobia, and any intolerance against the AAPI community.

The city says it wants to find solutions and offer restorative justice to keep the community safe.

On top of that, the city wants to commit to finding community-led solutions to ensure all groups with the city feel safe.

Asian Americans make up about 28% of the Elk Grove population.

All of this comes after a group has demanded Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen to be recalled, claiming she made anti-Asian comments against the Hmong community in 2020.

Singh-Allen to FOX40 that she does not plan on addressing that today, and she is committed to finding solutions that will root out racism in the city.