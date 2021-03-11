Elk Grove man arrested after allegedly burglarizing burned home

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove man was arrested after deputies found stolen possessions from someone’s home that had recently burned down, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says its deputies responded to a call Sunday morning about a man who was slumped over in a vehicle at Merrywood Court and Shelborne Drive in Granite Bay.

The man, 36-year-old Justin Renard, was on probation out of Sacramento County.

After searching his car, the sheriff’s office says deputies found a bag of methamphetamine, a shotgun and shells, as well as stolen items, including driver’s licenses, credit cards and a checkbook.

One of the licenses belonged to an individual whose house burned down recently, deputies said.

After speaking with the person, deputies learned their home had been recently broken into. The sehriff’s office says the individual’s firearms and some of the jewelry was found in Renard’s possession.

Renard was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.