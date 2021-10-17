Elk Grove man dies after crashing motorcycle in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died at a local hospital after crashing near 25th Street and Capitol Avenue in Sacramento Saturday evening.

Sacramento police officials said the man was reported to be down with a serious injury after a single-vehicle accident at around 6:30 p.m.

First responders took the rider to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner identified the man as 37-year-old Brandon Simmons of Elk Grove.

The road was closed for a few hours while authorities investigated what happened.

No additional information was released on what caused the crash.