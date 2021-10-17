Elk Grove man dies after crashing motorcycle in midtown Sacramento

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died at a local hospital after crashing near 25th Street and Capitol Avenue in Sacramento Saturday evening.

Sacramento police officials said the man was reported to be down with a serious injury after a single-vehicle accident at around 6:30 p.m.

First responders took the rider to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner identified the man as 37-year-old Brandon Simmons of Elk Grove.

The road was closed for a few hours while authorities investigated what happened.

No additional information was released on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News