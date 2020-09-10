Elk Grove man dies in 11-vehicle crash, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer did not slow down and he became involved in an 11-vehicle crash.

According to the CHP, for unknown reasons, the tractor-trailer did not slow down when it approached traffic on southbound Interstate 5 near Florin Road.

After it hit traffic, a chain reaction collision occurred and the 39-year-old Elk Grove man, who was driving a Chrysler 300, was fatally injured, the CHP says.

CHP says two other people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.